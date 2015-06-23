MOVES- HSBC Bank USA, Barclays, RBC, Waypoint Capital, PwC

(Adds HSBC Bank USA, Barclays, Waypoint Capital, PwC and RBC)

June 23 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HSBC BANK USA N.A.

The bank hired Pablo Sanchez from JPMorgan Chase & Co to head its retail banking and wealth management business in the United States.

BARCLAYS

The bank appointed former Nomura Holdings Inc executive Richard “Rick” Sherlund as chairman of software banking, Bloomberg reported, citing a memo it obtained.

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

RBC Wealth Management hired two financial advisers - Alex Fritzsche from Merrill Lynch and Jennifer Edgell from Wye Financial & Trust.

WAYPOINT CAPITAL

The investment vehicle, backed by biotech guru Ernesto Bertarelli, appointed former chief executive of Sanofi SA , Christopher Viehbacher, as a managing partner to its U.S.-based healthcare investment fund.

PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP

The professional services provider appointed Jim Chaparro as a managing director of its public sector practice.

U.S. COUNCIL OF INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

CII, which represents pension funds and endowments, has named Amy Borrus as its interim executive director following the resignation of Ann Yerger.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

BNY Mellon Wealth Management, part of Bank of New York Mellon Corp, hired David Walker as a wealth director in its Boston office.

VONTOBEL HOLDING AG

Vontobel Asset Management, a unit of Vontobel Holding AG, appointed Ludovic Colin as a portfolio manager.

STATE STREET CORP

The company’s asset management arm State Street Global Advisors has appointed Greg Ehret as its president. Ehret, 45, will continue to report to Chief Executive Ron O’ Hanley.

NN INVESTMENT PARTNERS

The investment management firm has hired Ivan Nikolov as a senior portfolio manager. (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)