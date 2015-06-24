MOVES- Barclays, U.S. Bank, Axa Investment

June 24 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS PLC

The bank’s credit card arm, Barclaycard, appointed Curt Hess as interim chief executive of its U.S. unit.

U.S. BANCORP

U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest U.S. commercial bank, promoted Jenna Guenther to managing director of wealth strategy in its wealth management unit, Ascent Private Capital Management.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The asset manager said it would merge its emerging markets and Asian fixed income teams to create a global emerging markets (GEM) fixed income team.

NEW YORK LIFE INSURANCE CO

The financial services company said it appointed Saad Khalil as vice president and head of corporate mergers and acquisitions.

JPMORGAN

The bank has hired Arkadi Nachimowski from Deutsche Bank to head its chemicals team in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

CME CLEARING EUROPE

The firm has announced that Tina Hasenpusch will replace Lee Betsill as chief executive, following Betsill’s decision to return to Chicago as managing director of global clearing operations at sister company CME Clearing.

HEARTWOOD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The company said it appointed Marian Black to the newly created role of head of investment marketing. She joins from Baring Asset Management, where she was head of EMEA wholesale and institutional marketing. (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)