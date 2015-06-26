FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters

June 26, 2015 / 3:51 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES- Bank of America, Deloitte, Bank of Georgia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

NEW YORK LIFE INSURANCE CO

The insurance company appointed Senior Vice president Mark Madgett as the head of its agency department, which manages 12,000 agents across the United States.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP

The bank has named Chris Gammons and Alex To as co-heads of Asia-Pacific investment banking, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Friday.

DELOITTE & TOUCHE LLP

The firm appointed Robert Burns, a Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) veteran, to boost its banking and securities regulatory services.

BANK OF GEORGIA HOLDINGS PLC

The holding company of JSC Bank of Georgia appointed Hanna Loikkanen as an independent non-executive director, effective immediately. (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
