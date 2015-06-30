FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- Julius Baer, Cantor Fitzgerald Europe
June 30, 2015 / 12:55 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES- Julius Baer, Cantor Fitzgerald Europe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds GVQ Investment Management,TSB Banking Group, Hyperion Insurance Group, Credit Suisse AG)

June 30 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CANTOR FITZGERALD EUROPE

The unit of Cantor Fitzgerald & Co appointed Philip Dixon chief operating officer.

JULIUS BAER INTERNATIONAL LTD LONDON

The unit of Swiss bank Julius Baer Group Ltd said it had appointed Hector Sants as chairman, effective July 1.

CREDIT SUISSE AG

Juergen Schlangenotto is leaving BNP Paribas to join Credit Suisse as senior managing director in Germany from October, a spokeswoman for the Swiss bank said.

TSB BANKING GROUP PLC

The British bank appointed Miguel Montes and Tomas Varela non-executive directors, effective immediately.

GVQ INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD

The London-based specialist fund manager appointed Jane Tufnell as non-executive chairman.

HYPERION INSURANCE GROUP

The employee-owned insurance and reinsurance intermediary group, appointed Oliver Corbett chief financial officer, replacing Eric Fady. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)

