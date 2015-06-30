MOVES- Julius Baer, Cantor Fitzgerald Europe

(Adds GVQ Investment Management,TSB Banking Group, Hyperion Insurance Group, Credit Suisse AG)
June 30 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The unit of Cantor Fitzgerald & Co appointed Philip Dixon chief operating officer.
The unit of Swiss bank Julius Baer Group Ltd said it had appointed Hector Sants as chairman, effective July 1.
Juergen Schlangenotto is leaving BNP Paribas to join Credit Suisse as senior managing director in Germany from October, a spokeswoman for the Swiss bank said.
The British bank appointed Miguel Montes and Tomas Varela non-executive directors, effective immediately.
The London-based specialist fund manager appointed Jane Tufnell as non-executive chairman.
The employee-owned insurance and reinsurance intermediary group, appointed Oliver Corbett chief financial officer, replacing Eric Fady. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)