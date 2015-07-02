FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-UBS, Standard Chartered, ICAP, BNP Paribas, Jefferies
July 2, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-UBS, Standard Chartered, ICAP, BNP Paribas, Jefferies

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds Goldman Sachs Group, BofA Merrill Lynch, HSBC Holdings)

July 2 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

UBS GROUP AG

Alexander Gehrt is leaving his post as head of mergers and acquisitions in Germany and Austria at UBS, as the Swiss lender sharpens its focus on private banking, three people familiar with the matter said.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

The Wall Street bank’s William Anderson is joining New York-based boutique investment bank Evercore Partners Inc , a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

The bank appoints Bill Murphy, Sally Carlson and Jonathan Brenner to its global equities prime brokerage division this week, spokeswoman Kristen Kaus said.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

Robert Lynch, head of G-10 currency strategy at HSBC Holdings in New York, has left the bank, Bloomberg reported, citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The bank has appointed Andreas Meletiou as chief executive officer for its Iraq operations effective July 1, a spokesperson for the bank said.

MORGAN STANLEY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Morgan Stanley’s investment management unit appointed Daniel Hawkes as head of London discretionary and channels islands distribution.

ICAP PLC

The world’s largest inter-dealer broker of over-the-counter derivatives appointed Jenny Knott as chief executive of post-trade risk and information services, effective Aug. 5.

BNP PARIBAS SA

The bank appointed Joris Dierckx as head of India operations, taking over from Jacques Michel, who will move to Bahrain as head of BNP’s corporate and institutional banking in the Middle East and Africa.

JEFFERIES LLC

Jefferies has hired an eight-person team from BB&T Corp to offer investment banking advice to automotive aftermarket companies, from suppliers and distributors to retailers and installers, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

HASTINGS INSURANCE GROUP

The British insurer appointed four new non-executive directors to its board. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
