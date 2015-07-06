FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Tullett Prebon, AMG, BlueBay
July 6, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Tullett Prebon, AMG, BlueBay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds AMG) (Adds AMG)

July 6 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

TULLETT PREBON PLC

The alternative investments arm of the interdealer broker appointed Michael McKell head of real estate secondaries to trade open-ended and specialist real estate funds.

AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC

The asset manager appointed Robert Bee as director, head of distribution, in the UK.

BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP

The London-based fixed income manager appointed Soumyanshu Bhattacharya as institutional portfolio manager in its emerging markets sovereign team.

SHAWBROOK GROUP PLC

The new British bank said it had appointed Iain Cornish as chairman with immediate effect. (Compiled by Natalie Grover)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
