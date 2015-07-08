FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 8, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES- Barclays, JP Morgan Asset Management, BNY Mellon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS PLC

The British lender has ousted Chief Executive Antony Jenkins after three years in the post, saying it had decided new blood would help accelerate strategic change at the bank and boost shareholder returns.

JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT

The bank appointed Louis-Charles Nerot as sales manager in its France financial advisory team. Based in Paris, Nerot will report to Stephane Vonthron, head of the financial advisory team.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

BNY Mellon appointed Ned Siegel as senior sales executive for its private equity and real estate fund services unit to cover the Americas. Siegel will join BNY Mellon after 22 years with State Street Corp. (Compiled by Natalie Grover)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
