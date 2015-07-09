MOVES- Barclays, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs

(Adds BMO Financial Group, Moelis & Co)

July 9 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS

The British bank is moving one of its top prime brokerage executives, Nathan Davison, from Hong Kong to London to take on an expanded role, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Davison, who heads prime brokerage sales in Asia, the unit that provides services such as clearing trades and lending money to hedge funds, will expand his role to also cover Europe, the sources said. He starts in London in August.

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss bank appointed Selina Sia head of its greater China equity research for private banking and wealth management.

GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL

The financial services firm appointed Lord Anthony Grabiner as non-executive director. He joins Claes Dahlbaeck and Brian Griffiths as non-executive directors of GSI, which is part of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

BMO FINANCIAL GROUP

BMO Financial named David Sloper head of product management for its asset management business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

MOELIS & CO

The independent investment bank appointed Costas Kalisperas managing director to provide financial and strategic advice to retail clients.

MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The securities asset management arm of Macquarie Group Ltd appointed Peter Douvos as head of EMEA consultant relations, based in London.

QATAR FIRST BANK

The Islamic bank focused on private banking and wealth management appointed Ziad Makkawi as its chief executive officer.

BAIRD

Julien Darmon rejoined the investment bank as managing director in its European investment banking group.

LIQUIDNET

The global institutional trading network appointed Chris Dennis as head of US fixed income sales, based in New York.

MIRABAUD SECURITIES

The brokerage and corporate finance arm of the Swiss bank appointed Patrick Mayhew to lead the equity sales team, and Will Draper to head equity research in its secondary brokerage business.

BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS LP

The California-based investment advisory firm announced the appointment of Anita Krishnamoorthy as director of Brandes Asia on Wednesday. (Compiled by Natalie Grover and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)