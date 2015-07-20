MOVES-Standard Chartered, Ernst & Young, Marsh, ING

(Adds Ernst & Young, RenCap and Marsh)

July 20 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The bank announced a new management team led by group Chief Executive Bill Winters as a part of its effort to save $1.8 billion in costs by the end of 2017.

ERNST & YOUNG LLP

The audit firm appointed Rohan Sachdev global insurance emerging markets leader.

RENCAP SECURITIES INC

The U.S. unit of investment bank Renaissance Capital named Victor Lugo director of fixed income currencies and commodities (FICC) sales, effective Monday.

MARSH

Insurance broking and risk management company Marsh, a unit of Marsh & McLennan Co, appointed Don Bailey as head of global sales.

THOMAS MILLER INVESTMENT LTD

The unit of insurance provider Thomas Miller Group appointed Bruce Ely-Johnston as business development director.

ING

Seasoned bond market banker Eden Riche joined ING’s syndicate desk last month as managing director, head of emerging market and high yield syndicate.

CIMB GROUP

The Malaysia-based investment bank appointed two new directors, Mohd Nasir Ahmad and Lee Kok Kwan, effective immediately.

SAVILLS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The property investment manager appointed Will Johnson and Ataru Hayashi as associate directors in its Japan investment team.

TILNEY BESTINVEST

The investment and financial planning group appointed Roy Smith as director of financial planning.

LEGAL & GENERAL PROPERTY

The unit of asset manager Legal & General Investment Management Ltd named Richard Poyser leasing manager of retail and leisure development in Bracknell Town Centre.

AL HILAL BANK

The chairman of Abu Dhabi’s government-owned bank has resigned, a week after the chief executive quit, sources aware of the matter told Reuters on Monday. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)