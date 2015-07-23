MOVES-EY, Integro Re, ANZ, RBC Wealth Management, StormHarbour

(Adds Integro Re, RBC Wealth Management)

July 23 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ERNST & YOUNG LLP

The audit firm appointed Jeff Wong as global chief innovation officer. He joins from eBay Inc.

INTEGRO RE

The unit of insurance brokerage and risk management firm Integro Ltd appointed Tara Ryan senior vice president in Chicago.

RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The division of Royal Bank of Canada said financial adviser Bob Cordiak had rejoined the firm.

ANZ BANKING GROUP LTD

Alan Roch is joining ANZ as head of Asia debt syndicate to replace James Holian, according to sources aware of the matter. Roch was a Singapore-based managing director and head of bond syndicate for Asia-Pacific at RBS.

LEGAL & GENERAL PROPERTY

The unit of asset manager Legal & General Investment Management Ltd appointed Mike Powell as residential transactions manager.

SMITH AND WILLIAMSON HOLDINGS LTD

The UK-based financial services provider appointed Keith Jones as non-executive director of its main board, effective immediately.

FULCRUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP

The asset manager appointed Matthew Wright as a director in its sales and marketing team, effective June, to bolster its advised retail and wealth management business.

STORMHARBOUR

The independent markets and financial advisory firm appointed Federico Buccellati and Francesco Dissera to continue its push into the Italian market.

BIBBY FINANCIAL SERVICES

The company, which provides funding to small- and medium-sized businesses, said Chief Executive Simon Featherstone would step down, effective Aug. 5.

MADISON CAPITAL FUNDING LLC

The company, which services the financing needs of middle-market private equity firms, appointed Jon Leisinger director and head of mezzanine credit. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)