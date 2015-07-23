MOVES-EY, Integro Re, ANZ, RBC Wealth Management, StormHarbour

(Adds Integro Re, RBC Wealth Management)
July 23 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The audit firm appointed Jeff Wong as global chief innovation officer. He joins from eBay Inc.
The unit of insurance brokerage and risk management firm Integro Ltd appointed Tara Ryan senior vice president in Chicago.
The division of Royal Bank of Canada said financial adviser Bob Cordiak had rejoined the firm.
Alan Roch is joining ANZ as head of Asia debt syndicate to replace James Holian, according to sources aware of the matter. Roch was a Singapore-based managing director and head of bond syndicate for Asia-Pacific at RBS.
The unit of asset manager Legal & General Investment Management Ltd appointed Mike Powell as residential transactions manager.
The UK-based financial services provider appointed Keith Jones as non-executive director of its main board, effective immediately.
The asset manager appointed Matthew Wright as a director in its sales and marketing team, effective June, to bolster its advised retail and wealth management business.
The independent markets and financial advisory firm appointed Federico Buccellati and Francesco Dissera to continue its push into the Italian market.
The company, which provides funding to small- and medium-sized businesses, said Chief Executive Simon Featherstone would step down, effective Aug. 5.
The company, which services the financing needs of middle-market private equity firms, appointed Jon Leisinger director and head of mezzanine credit. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)