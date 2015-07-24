FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Aon, SYZ Asset Management, Baring Asset Management
#Market News
July 24, 2015 / 1:19 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Aon, SYZ Asset Management, Baring Asset Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

AON PLC

The British insurance broker appointed Qin Lu as chief executive of Aon Benfield Greater China and Aon risk solutions China.

BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT

The investment management firm hired James Ind and Merrick Styles to its global multi asset team.

SYZ ASSET MANAGEMENT SA

The asset management unit of Swiss banking group SYZ Group appointed Adrien Pichoud as chief economist. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)

