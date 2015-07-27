FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES- Mizuho International, Standard Chartered, R.J. O'Brien
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 27, 2015 / 12:56 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES- Mizuho International, Standard Chartered, R.J. O'Brien

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The bank has picked Julian Wynter, group head of internal audit, as United Arab Emirates chief executive, two sources said.

R.J. O‘BRIEN & ASSOCIATES

The Chicago-based independent futures brokerage appointed Tony Dalton head of foreign exchange division in its New York office.

NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT

The Tokyo-based company said it promoted Fred DeSerio to senior managing director, head of sales and co-head of the business for the Americas.

CHURCHILL ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC

The company, which is a majority-owned subsidiary of U.S. financial services group TIAA-CREF, appointed Christopher Cox as chief risk officer and a senior managing director, effective immediately.

MIZUHO INTERNATIONAL PLC

The London-based securities and investment banking arm of Japan’s Mizuho Financial Group Inc said it named Cameron Umetsu chief Japan fixed-income strategist.

MARCH ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management arm of Spain’s Banca March, said it appointed Miguel Munoz as chief executive. Munoz, who was the market strategy director at Banca March, replaces Jose Jimenez, March Asset Management said on Monday.

RENAISSANCE CAPITAL

The emerging and frontier markets investment bank said it hired James Friel as global head of investment banking. He will join in September and report directly to Chief Executive Igor Vayn.

THE ASSOCIATION FOR FINANCIAL MARKETS IN EUROPE

The industry body has appointed Tanguy van de Werve as a managing director in advocacy and as head of its Brussels office. (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.