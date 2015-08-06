FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Funds News
August 6, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES- Macquaire Group, Deutsche Bank, Standard Life

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Macquaire Group and Deutsche Bank)

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MACQUARIE GROUP LTD

Two investment bankers have left the Australian investment bank’s U.S. technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) group in New York to join other banks, according to people familiar with the matter.

Brian Pope, who focused on media deals as a managing director, will leave for Royal Bank of Canada. Fehmi Zeko, a senior managing director, will join Bank of America as vice chairman of the TMT group.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The bank’s head of global prime finance for Europe, Middle East and Africa, Daniel Caplan, is leaving the bank, a source familiar with the matter said.

STANDARD LIFE PLC

The fund management unit of Standard Life appointed Shayne Dunlap and Richard Marshall to its government bond fund team.

IG GROUP

The online trading company said it appointed David Horsley as head of finance.

Horsley has 18 years of experience in financial services and joins from KGC Holdings. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
