MOVES- Standard Chartered, Citigroup, Berenberg, BlackRock

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP INC

The bank has hired Stephen Roti from Nomura to be its global head of corporate equity derivatives.

BLACKROCK INC

The world’s largest money manager named Jan Bratteberg as head of its iShares business in the Nordics.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The bank has appointed a former U.S. military intelligence officer to head its sanctions compliance in New York, where the Asia-focused bank’s conduct is under scrutiny from authorities.

IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

The online trading platform provider said Chief Financial Officer Chris Hill would leave early next year to join British investment firm Hargreaves Lansdown Plc as CFO.

RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The division of Royal Bank of Canada, said it hired two financial advisers from Stifel Financial Corp. Brothers Michael Starr and Daniel Starr, also known as the Starr Group, were part of Stifel’s New York City office and have $2.3 million in production.

UNITED CAPITAL FINANCIAL ADVISERS

The firm said it hired five brokers Thomas McDonald, T. Brandon Cox, Arthur Klugh, Jim Charbonneau and Taber Brown,in South Carolina who will run the firm’s first two offices in the state.

BNY MELLON

Investment management firm said it appointed Scott Fleming regional president in its wealth management unit’s office based in Denver.

CAROLON CAPITAL LTD

Global financial advisory firm said it appointed Joanne Verkuilen global head of client services.

MIRABAUD ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management unit of Mirabaud Group appointed James Southern as sales director of its UK distribution team, effective September.

MOMENTUM GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD

The global investment arm of Momentum Investments Inc appointed Alex Garton head of UK institutional sales, effective Monday.

BERENBERG

The privately owned German bank said it appointed Mickey Levy chief U.S. and Asia economist.

NORDEA ASSET MANAGEMENT

The largest money manager in the Nordic region has appointed Mark Lovett equity chief investment officer and member of its senior executive management group.

DUBAI PROPERTIES GROUP

The company owned by the emirate’s ruler has appointed Abdullatif AlMulla chief executive, it said in a statement.

LOMBARD ODIER INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The asset management unit of Lombard Odier Group appointed Gregor Gawron to lead its newly formed insurance linked strategies team. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)