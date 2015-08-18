MOVES- Wells Fargo Capital Finance, BNY Mellon, Nomura

Aug 18 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
A unit of Wells Fargo & Co named Nick Lawrence managing director for supply chain finance in Europe.
The world’s No.1 custody bank appointed Mariano Giralt head of its global tax services operations.
Japan’s largest investment bank hired Harry Ng as head of Nomura Trust Co (Singapore) Ltd (NTS) and Wealth Planning Strategy & Solutions, Asia ex-Japan. (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)