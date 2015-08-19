FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Mizuho Securities, TA Associates, New Capital
August 19, 2015 / 2:52 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Mizuho Securities, TA Associates, New Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Wedgewood Partners)

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP INC

Mizuho Securities USA Inc, the U.S. investment banking unit of Mizuho Financial, appointed Eric Shenker head of its U.S. equity trading division.

TA ASSOCIATES

The private equity firm said it hired four investment executives as vice presidents for its offices in London, Boston and Menlo Park.

NEW CAPITAL

The specialist investment firm appointed John Leahy as specialist UK equity fund manager. Leahy will be based in London and will manage a dedicated UK equity fund.

WEDGEWOOD PARTNERS INC

The St. Louis-based investment adviser appointed William Thomas as chief compliance and chief administrative officer. (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)

