MOVES- Temasek Holdings, Horizon Investments, Pramerica, Amundi
September 30, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES- Temasek Holdings, Horizon Investments, Pramerica, Amundi

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Citigroup, Deimos Asset Management )

Sept 30 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP INC

The company hired two investment bankers, Brian Anton and Hugh Paisley, focused on retail companies, from Credit Suisse .

DEIMOS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC

The hedge fund manager said it appointed James Warner as managing director.

TEMASEK HOLDINGS LTD

The Singapore-based investment company appointed Lee Theng Kiat as chief executive of Temasek International effective Oct. 1.

HORIZON INVESTMENTS LLC

The investment manager appointed Greg Valliere chief strategist.

JULIUS BAER

The Switzerland-based bank appointed Jerome Benathan as head fixed income mandates and funds, effective Nov. 1.

LENDINVEST

The online lender named Matthew Tooth head of distribution.

PRAMERICA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The unit of Prudential Financial Inc appointed Michael Samaha as managing director in its global institutional relationship group.

AMUNDI

The European asset manager appointed Anthony Ho chief investment officer Asia ex-Japan Equities and deputy chief executive officer of Amundi Hong Kong. (Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)

