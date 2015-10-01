MOVES- RBC Capital, Fitch Ratings, Intech Investment

(Adds Two Sigma, Alliance Trust, Kingston Smith, Stifel Financial)
Oct 1 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The U.S. investment bank hired five financial advisers from Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch unit.
The hedge fund hired Google Inc’s Alfred Spector as chief technology officer and head of its engineering unit, effective immediately.
The fund manager said Katherine Garrett-Cox, one of the City of London’s most high profile women CEOs, is to step down from the board.
The accounting firm named Nick Winters as general practice partner, effective Oct. 1.
The investment banking business of Royal Bank of Canada named Axel Brinkmann as managing director.
The UK-based investment manager named Gareth Evans and Matt Cyphus as investment managers at its Worcester office.
The unit of Janus Capital Group Inc named Gaurav Thakur, Onur Ozyesil and Lin Zhao associates of research.
The ratings agency said Brian Coulton will join the company as chief economist on Oct. 5.
The investment management unit of Lazard Ltd said Léopold Arminjon will manage its newly launched European alternative fund.
The asset manager named Mike Anderson as head of investor relations.
The investment consulting company named Rafi Zaman as an equity partner and chief investment officer at one of its units.
The real estate investment company appointed Margaret Young and David Rough independent non-executive directors, effective Thursday.
The investment manager named Rochus Appert as a senior sales director for German speaking regions of Switzerland, effective immediately. (Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya and Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)