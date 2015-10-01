MOVES- RBC Capital, Fitch Ratings, Intech Investment

(Adds Two Sigma, Alliance Trust, Kingston Smith, Stifel Financial)

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP

The U.S. investment bank hired five financial advisers from Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch unit.

TWO SIGMA

The hedge fund hired Google Inc’s Alfred Spector as chief technology officer and head of its engineering unit, effective immediately.

ALLIANCE TRUST

The fund manager said Katherine Garrett-Cox, one of the City of London’s most high profile women CEOs, is to step down from the board.

KINGSTON SMITH

The accounting firm named Nick Winters as general practice partner, effective Oct. 1.

RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

The investment banking business of Royal Bank of Canada named Axel Brinkmann as managing director.

HARGREAVE HALE

The UK-based investment manager named Gareth Evans and Matt Cyphus as investment managers at its Worcester office.

INTECH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC

The unit of Janus Capital Group Inc named Gaurav Thakur, Onur Ozyesil and Lin Zhao associates of research.

FITCH RATINGS

The ratings agency said Brian Coulton will join the company as chief economist on Oct. 5.

LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT

The investment management unit of Lazard Ltd said Léopold Arminjon will manage its newly launched European alternative fund.

PEMBERTON ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS LTD

The asset manager named Mike Anderson as head of investor relations.

MEKETA INVESTMENT GROUP

The investment consulting company named Rafi Zaman as an equity partner and chief investment officer at one of its units.

HANSTEEN HOLDINGS PLC

The real estate investment company appointed Margaret Young and David Rough independent non-executive directors, effective Thursday.

BMO GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The investment manager named Rochus Appert as a senior sales director for German speaking regions of Switzerland, effective immediately. (Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya and Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)