MOVES- Deutsche Bank, LendInvest, RBC Global Asset Management

(Adds Global X, Houlihan, RBC Investor & Treasury, Neuberger Berman)
Oct 5 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The investment management firm appointed Sean Murray to the newly created position of national sales manager of the United States and Canada defined contribution (DC) group.
The German bank has hired Chris Towery to lead its chemicals M&A team in Europe following the departure of Arkadi Nachimowski to JP Morgan in June, a person familiar with the matter said.
The investment bank said on Monday that it had appointed Fedora Baloiu, previously a banker at Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N, to head the New York investment banking boutique’s biopharmaceutical practice.
The exchange-traded fund sponsor appointed Aaron Dillon as head of strategic relationships.
The association has elected Leo Lee global vice president.
The online lender appointed Roy Armitage its first head of credit.
The investment and treasury services unit of Royal Bank of Canada appointed Matthieu Herbeau as managing director, global head of foreign exchange execution, treasury and market services.
The unit of Royal Bank of Canada appointed Brian Fairhurst director of advisory solutions and Roger Goncalves director of offshore advisory solutions.
The investment manager appointed Matthew Malloy as global head of insurance solutions.
The Asian investment management arm of Prudential Plc appointed Stephanie Wenzel to the newly created position of client services manager in London.
The asset manager, owned by Henderson Group Plc, named Greg Jones managing director, distribution. (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik and Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)