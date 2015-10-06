MOVES- Citigroup, Societe Generale, Ace Group

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP INC

The bank has appointed Usman Ahmed as chief executive of its Bahrain business as well as its Islamic investment banking division.

ACE GROUP

The property and casualty insurer, a unit of Ace Ltd , appointed Sivakumaran Divakaran as marine risk manager for Asia Pacific.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The French bank named Marie Vinnell as director of the newly established infrastructure financial advisory team in Australia.

The bank also appointed Antoine Toussaint as chief country officer and chief executive in Saudi Arabia. (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)