MOVES-Citi, Deutsche Asset, Visa, EY
October 6, 2015 / 1:07 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Citi, Deutsche Asset, Visa, EY

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Visa, Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management, Ernst & Young, BlueMountain)

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ERNST & YOUNG LLP

Former U.S. SEC executive Gregg Berman has joined the firm’s Financial Services Organization (FSO) as a principal focusing on market risk and data analytics.

CITIGROUP INC

The bank has appointed Usman Ahmed as chief executive of its Bahrain business as well as its Islamic investment banking division.

DEUTSCHE ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The unit of Deutsche Bank AG, appointed Hilary Aldridge and Alex Sloane equity market investment specialists in its UK active asset management business.

VISA INC

The debit and credit card company named Demetrios Marantis as senior vice president, global government relations.

ACE GROUP

The property and casualty insurer, a unit of Ace Ltd , appointed Sivakumaran Divakaran as marine risk manager for Asia Pacific.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The French bank named Marie Vinnell as director of the newly established infrastructure financial advisory team in Australia.

The bank also appointed Antoine Toussaint as chief country officer and chief executive in Saudi Arabia.

MERCER

Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc’s unit named Terri Lucas UK client growth leader.

BLUEMOUNTAIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

The private investment firm named Summer Jarratt as client adviser overseeing its West Coast business development and client service.

BROWN SHIPLEY

UK-based private bank named Don Smith deputy chief investment officer and Paul Spann private client director. (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik and Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
