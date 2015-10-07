MOVES-Morgan Stanley, T Rowe Price, Bfinance

(Adds Highland Capital Management, Nomura, Eni)

Oct 7 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MORGAN STANLEY

The bank has appointed longtime Credit Suisse Group AG technology banker Anthony Armstrong to help lead its global technology mergers and acquisitions group, according to a Morgan Stanley memo seen by Reuters.

T ROWE PRICE INC

The investment manager appointed Elsie Chan head of intermediary sales for Asia, excluding Japan and Australia.

BFINANCE

The privately owned investment consultancy firm appointed Geraint Morgan director of portfolio monitoring and Gwenaelle Rose an analyst in public markets research.

HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP

The Dallas-based investment management firm, named Patrick McDaniel as national sales manager for its independent broker-dealer channel.

NOMURA

Peter Hurd has taken on the role as Head of EMEA High Yield and Leveraged Loan Capital Markets at Nomura, banking sources said.

ENI SPA

The former head of trading at the Italian oil and gas company, Marco Alvera, has left the company after 10 years of service, a spokeswoman for the oil major said. (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)