MOVES-Deutsche Bank, Barclays, Brown Brothers Harriman

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The investment bank appointed Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc’s head of U.K. transaction services, Angela Potter, as a managing director, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg.

BARCLAYS PLC

The investment bank has appointed Ben Davey as chief strategy officer for its investment bank to help oversee the restructuring of the business, according to an internal memo.

The lender also named Ben Davey as chief strategy officer, reporting to chief executive of the division Tom King. He will also join the bank’s executive committee.

BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO

The U.S. private bank named Seán Páircéir as global head of investor services. (Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)