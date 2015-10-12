MOVES-HSBC, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, Cantor Fitzgerald

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The bank has appointed Elena Garcia-Hernandez to work on the corporate and emerging markets desk, while its other bankers are relocating to various offices across the globe.
The investment bank’s asset and wealth management division appointed Socra Kelly-Scholte as EMEA Head of Pension Solutions & Advisory, effective Dec. 1.
The bank’s asset management division, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, said Sorca Kelly-Scholte has joined as EMEA head of pension solutions & advisory.
Europe has hired four executives from financial services firm Shore Capital for its Edinburgh office. (Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)