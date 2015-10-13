FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES- Barclays, Wells Fargo, Hutchin Hill
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 13, 2015 / 4:41 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES- Barclays, Wells Fargo, Hutchin Hill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS PLC

The British bank is close to naming former JPMorgan Chase banker Jes Staley as CEO, signalling a renewed focus on an investment banking division that has been pared back over the past three years.

HUTCHIN HILL CAPITAL

Portfolio manager Damien Charveriat has left hedge fund firm Hutchin Hill Capital, the company said on Tuesday.

WELLS FARGO & Co

Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, an affiliate of Wells Fargo & Co, said it has hired two advisers with more than $142 million in assets under management from financial services company Raymond James.

Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.