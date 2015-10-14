MOVES- Citigroup, MSCI, Haitong Securities

Oct 14 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP INC

The financial services group has appointed Elinor Hoover co-head of investment banking for consumer products, a role she will share with Jeffrey Schackner, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

MSCI INC

The portfolio management company said its board of directors had appointed C.D. Baer Pettit chief operating officer and Diana Tidd head of equity index products worldwide.

HAITONG SECURITIES

The Chinese investment bank said it had hired four personnel to its equities team as it continues its international expansion plan.