MOVES- Morgan Stanley, Boston Private, HSBC Global Asset Management
October 15, 2015 / 8:00 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES- Morgan Stanley, Boston Private, HSBC Global Asset Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MORGAN STANLEY

James Head will leave the bank, where he serves as Americas co-head of mergers and acquisitions, to join Byron Trott’s investment and financial advisory firm BDT Capital Partners LLC, people familiar with the matter said.

HSBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The firm, part of the HSBC Group, appointed Nishant Updahyay as portfolio manager in its global emerging markets debt investment team. The firm also named Scott Davis as portfolio engineer and Tatiana Brikulskaya as credit analyst in the team.

BOSTON PRIVATE

The wealth management division of Boston Private Financial Holdings appointed Adam Bakhash and Iram Parvez as vice presidents in its private banking and specialty lending team. (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)

