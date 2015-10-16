FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES- Amundi Asset Management, Citigroup
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 16, 2015 / 2:56 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES- Amundi Asset Management, Citigroup

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Standard Life, Santander)

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STANDARD LIFE

Guy Jubb, one of Europe’s leading corporate governance champions, is to retire from his role as head of governance and stewardship at British funds firm Standard Life Investments, the company said on Friday.

AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT

European asset management company Amundi said it appointed Gottfried Hoerich CEO of its German branch Amundi Deutschland.

CITIGROUP

The bank has reshuffled its Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa debt capital markets team in London to streamline its coverage and create clearer accountability in the sub-regions, IFR reported, citing an internal memo.

SANTANDER

Peter Bulbrook has been appointed as head of loan syndication at Santander. The London-based role will bring loan syndication closer to Santander’s debt capital markets activity, including debt origination and structuring.

Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.