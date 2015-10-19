FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- Investment Technology Group, Leerink Partners, Community Bank
October 19, 2015 / 6:40 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES- Investment Technology Group, Leerink Partners, Community Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

INVESTMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC

The brokerage appointed Francis Troise chief executive and president.

TETRAGON FINANCIAL GROUP LTD

The investment firm said Stephen Prince joined as co-head of TFG Asset Management, the company’s alternative asset management business.

LEERINK PARTNERS

The healthcare investment bank said Chad Moore joined its investment banking team as a managing director.

DEIMOS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC

The company hired Charles Slotnik as managing director and portfolio manager, with a focus on investments in event arbitrage.

COMMUNITY BANK

The independent and family-owned regional business bank hired Paul Rodeno to oversee its credit and risk departments.

Compiled by Natalie Grover

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
