REFILE-MOVES-BNP Paribas, William Blair, ING Groep, Amundi

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.
The bank appointed Frederic Janbon, its former global head of fixed income, as head of its investment management arm.
The investment bank hired Michael Collinson as managing director for its European banking business and consumer and retail investment banking team in London.
The Amsterdam-based bank said it hired Dominique LeMaire to head its new high-yield joint venture.
The European asset manager said it named Alessandro Varaldo chief executive officer of its Italian division Amundi SGR.
The European exchange-traded products provider said Bhavick Patel had joined its UK coverage team.
The UK-based actuaries and pensions consultancy service provider said it hired Sam West as flexible benefits consultant in its workplace health team.
The mortgage division of real-estate and financial firm Draper and Kramer said Jeff Slater joined the company as executive vice president. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)