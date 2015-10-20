FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-UBS, BNP Paribas, William Blair, Warburg Pincus
#Funds News
October 20, 2015 / 10:45 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-UBS, BNP Paribas, William Blair, Warburg Pincus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds UBS, M&T, Warburg Pincus, JLT)

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

** BNP PARIBAS SA

The bank appointed Frederic Janbon, its former global head of fixed income, as head of its investment management arm.

** UBS GROUP AG

The financial services provider’s U.S. division said it hired an adviser from Merrill Lynch-Bank of America and a wealth management team from Morgan Stanley.

** WARBURG PINCUS LLC

The private equity firm hired Thomas W. Horton, former CEO of American Airlines Group Inc, as a senior adviser in its industrials and business services practice.

** M&T BANK CORP

The company said it appointed Richard Grossi to its board, effective immediately. Grossi was also named as a director on the board of M&T Bank, M&T’s principal banking subsidiary.

** JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON GROUP PLC

The U.S. unit of the company appointed Ihab Loubieh as vice president of JLT Specialty USA’s construction practice.

** WILLIAM BLAIR

The investment bank hired Michael Collinson as managing director for its European banking business and consumer and retail investment banking team in London.

** ING GROEP NV

The Amsterdam-based bank said it hired Dominique LeMaire to head its new high-yield joint venture.

** AMUNDI

The European asset manager said it named Alessandro Varaldo chief executive officer of its Italian division Amundi SGR.

** SOURCE UK SERVICES LTD

The European exchange-traded products provider said Bhavick Patel had joined its UK coverage team.

** BARNETT WADDINGHAM LLP

The UK-based actuaries and pensions consultancy service provider said it hired Sam West as flexible benefits consultant in its workplace health team.

** 1ST ADVANTAGE MORTGAGE

The mortgage division of real-estate and financial firm Draper and Kramer said Jeff Slater joined the company as executive vice president. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar and Natalie Grover in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
