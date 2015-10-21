MOVES-Citi, Prudential, Henderson Global, Amundi

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

** CITIGROUP INC

The bank said it hired one executive each from Bank of New York Mellon Corp and JP Morgan Chase & Co to its custody and fund services organization.

** PRUDENTIAL PLC

The chief executive of insurer Prudential’s UK and Europe business, Jackie Hunt, has left with immediate effect.

** HENDERSON GLOBAL INVESTORS

The asset management company owned by Henderson Group Plc hired two executives from Brookfield Investment Management as part of its plans to create a dedicated North American property equities team.

** AMUNDI

The European asset manager said it hired Franck du Plessix as chief executive of its Czech Republic unit, IKS KB.

** BORDIER UK

The asset management firm appointed Paul Kelly business development manager.

** BRAVURA SOLUTIONS

The Sydney-based provider of transfer agency and wealth management services, said it appointed Ian Wilkinson as director of project management. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)