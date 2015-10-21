MOVES-Citi, Prudential, Henderson Global, Amundi

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The bank said it hired one executive each from Bank of New York Mellon Corp and JP Morgan Chase & Co to its custody and fund services organization.
The chief executive of insurer Prudential’s UK and Europe business, Jackie Hunt, has left with immediate effect.
The asset management company owned by Henderson Group Plc hired two executives from Brookfield Investment Management as part of its plans to create a dedicated North American property equities team.
The European asset manager said it hired Franck du Plessix as chief executive of its Czech Republic unit, IKS KB.
The asset management firm appointed Paul Kelly business development manager.
The Sydney-based provider of transfer agency and wealth management services, said it appointed Ian Wilkinson as director of project management. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)