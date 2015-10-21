FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Citi, Prudential, Canaccord
#Funds News
October 21, 2015 / 7:55 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Citi, Prudential, Canaccord

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds USB, Canaccord)

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP INC

The bank hired one executive each from Bank of New York Mellon Corp and JP Morgan Chase & Co to its custody and fund services organization.

PRUDENTIAL PLC

Jackie Hunt, chief executive of the insurer’s UK and Europe business, has left with immediate effect.

U.S. BANCORP

U.S. Bank Wealth Management said Anthony Gillaizeau has been named wealth management consultant for The Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank in San Francisco.

CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC

The Canadian financial services company said Blake Tennant joined its investment banking team as managing director-industrials and infrastructure services.

HENDERSON GLOBAL INVESTORS

The asset management company owned by Henderson Group Plc hired two executives from Brookfield Investment Management as part of its plans to create a dedicated North American property equities team.

AMUNDI

The European asset manager hired Franck du Plessix as chief executive of its Czech Republic unit, IKS KB.

BORDIER UK

The asset management firm appointed Paul Kelly business development manager.

BRAVURA SOLUTIONS

The Sydney-based provider of transfer agency and wealth management services appointed Ian Wilkinson as director of project management. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
