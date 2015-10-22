MOVES- BNP Paribas, BTG, Normura, Hiscox, Ernst & Young

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The French bank said Stephen Briggs is retiring this week after a 32-year career as a metals analyst in the financial sector.
Latin America’s largest independent investment bank tapped Guillermo Ortiz to be chairman of its unit in Mexico. Ortiz, a 67-year-old former Mexican central bank governor, will join the company on Jan. 1 and will be based in Mexico City.
The investment bank appointed Johnny Heng as chief investment officer of its wealth management unit in Asia, excluding Japan.
The Scottish bank said it appointed David Bennett as deputy chairman and a non-executive director.
The specialist insurer appointed Rick Wong as national broker relations manager and David Bailey as Southwest regional executive for Hiscox USA.
The accounting services firm said it had made seven appointments, including four executive directors and two principals.
The London-based investment and financial planning group appointed Harry Morgan as director for key clients in Scotland. (Compiled by Natalie Grover)