October 26, 2015 / 1:53 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Willis, Banca IMI, BNP, AXA Investment Managers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS

The world’s oldest insurance broker appointed Mary O‘Connor as chief executive of Willis GB’s financial lines division.

BANCA IMI

The investment bank of Italian lender Intesa Sanpaolo has named Alberto Viarengo as head of debt markets, running the bank’s origination and syndicate businesses across Europe, the United States and emerging markets.

BNP PARIBAS SA

Kai Harden has resigned from BNP Paribas where he was co-head of financial institutions group debt capital markets for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, a source close to the matter said.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The asset management unit of AXA SA, appointed Simon Weston as senior equity fund manager in its Hong Kong office.

TOWERS WATSON & CO

The human resources services provider hired three consultants to bolster its global hedge fund research and advisory capabilities. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
