MOVES-Citigroup, HSBC, Mercer, Credit Agricole

Oct 27 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

CITIGROUP INC

The bank said it appointed Samiran Chakraborty as chief economist for India.

HSBC HOLDINGS

The bank hired two former Deutsche Bank bankers to beef up its Europe, Middle East and Africa leveraged finance team.

ROCKEFELLER & CO INC

The wealth and investment manager appointed Kara Valentine vice president and director of marketing

BBH CAPITAL PARTNERS

The private equity fund sponsored by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co appointed Rolf Classon senior adviser to oversee sourcing, evaluate investments and provide post-investment value-added oversight to companies.

EDISON INVESTMENT RESEARCH

The London-based investment advisory firm hired Andy Chambers and Susie Jana as equity analysts.

MERCER

The unit of Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc said it hired 16 members to its Defined Contribution (DC) & Savings team in UK to meet client demand.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL TAXAND LLC

The tax advisory group said Ken Brewer joined its international tax team as senior adviser, supporting its U.S. tax practice.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

France’s third-biggest listed lender appointed Clotilde L‘Angevin head of strategy as the bank works on its medium-term plan that it intends to present early next year.

CANDRIAM INVESTORS GROUP

The pan-European multi-specialist asset management firm said it appointed Keith Dixson head of international development. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)