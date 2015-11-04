MOVES-Wells Fargo, Societe Generale, Russell Investments, Markel Corp

(Adds Societe Generale, RBC Wealth Management, MainStay Investments)

Nov 4 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

WELLS FARGO & CO

The financial services company appointed head of Home Lending Default, Perry Hilzendeger, its head of Home Lending Servicing, effective immediately.

MARKEL CORP

Insurer Markel International Ltd, a unit of Markel Corp, appointed Helena Zhang business development director of the Markel underwriting unit of Lloyd’s China.

VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management company appointed Christian Hantel to its fixed income team as senior portfolio manager for the newly formed global corporate bond mid-yield strategy.

RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth management firm, part of Royal Bank of Canada , has appointed Daniel Bisson as fiduciary services chief of staff at RBC Wealth Management-International.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The company’s corporate and investment banking unit appointed Patrick Perreault global head of diversified industries within its corporate finance department.

RIVER AND MERCANTILE GROUP PLC

The asset management company appointed Mayan Uthayakumar as an equity analyst in its equity solutions division.

MAINSTAY INVESTMENTS

The multi-boutique investments provider, part of New York Life Insurance Co, has appointed Lance Oman and Greg Zipoli senior regional vice presidents as it expands its institutional intermediary business.

RUSSELL INVESTMENTS

The asset management unit of London Stock Exchange Group appointed Sarah Leslie head of fiduciary management for the UK and Ireland. (Compiled by Manish Parashar and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)