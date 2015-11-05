FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Deutsche Bank, Haitong Securities, RWC Partners
#Funds News
November 5, 2015 / 3:31 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Deutsche Bank, Haitong Securities, RWC Partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds UBS Group)

Nov 5 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

Martin Hibbert, head of debt capital markets origination for Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Deutsche Bank, is leaving the firm, according to several sources.

HAITONG SECURITIES CO LTD

Haitong Bank, a unit of the China-based investment banking and securities firm, appointed Christian Thun-Hohenstein to lead its UK investment banking office.

UBS GROUP AG

The company’s wealth management business hired five financial advisers, who together have about $915 million in assets under management.

RWC PARTNERS

The investment manager said it appointed Miki Sugimoto and Matthew Hannay to its global horizon strategy team, which is led by Louise Keeling. (Compiled by Manish Parashar and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
