MOVES- Deutsche Bank, Marsh, Towry
#Funds News
November 6, 2015 / 2:12 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES- Deutsche Bank, Marsh, Towry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Lloyds Banking Group)

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

Germany’s biggest bank appointed Annett Viehweg chairwoman of the board at Deutsche Bank Ltd Russia.

MARSH

The insurance broker, a unit of Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc , named Maurits Quarles van Ufford as senior client executive to its global commodity trading platform (GCTP).

TOWRY

The UK-based wealth management firm said it appointed Wadham Downing its chief financial officer, replacing Paul Wright, who would retire in June.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

Richard Shrimpton has been appointed group capital and pensions management director at Lloyds, a new role at the UK bank, with immediate effect. (Compiled by Manish Parashar and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
