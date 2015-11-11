FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES- Lloyds Banking, State Street Global, Barnett Waddingham
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 11, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES- Lloyds Banking, State Street Global, Barnett Waddingham

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

The commercial banking division of Europe’s second-biggest bank by market value appointed Michael Bond a mid-markets relationship director for its technology, media and telecommunications team in London.

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS

The asset management arm of State Street Corp named Altaf Kassam as EMEA head of investment strategy and research at its Investment Solutions Group (ISG).

BARNETT WADDINGHAM

The UK actuarial firm appointed Scott Cameron associate in its newly launched risk management practice. (Compiled by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.