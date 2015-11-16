FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES- Nomura, MSCI, M&G, Martin Currie Asia
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 16, 2015 / 9:38 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES- Nomura, MSCI, M&G, Martin Currie Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

The Japanese investment bank said it has hired three managing directors for its emerging markets group in the Americas.

MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAINED TRUST PLC

The investment firm named Martin Shenfield as a non-executive director, effective Nov. 11.

MSCI INC

The index provider appointed Alvise Munari managing director and head of client coverage in the EMEA region.

M&G REAL ESTATE

The real estate fund management arm of M&G Investment has appointed Olivier Vellay head of investment for continental Europe.

ONE CHARLES PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC

Former Bank of America Merrill Lynch advisers Paul Squarcia and Erik Wallin, who managed about $500 million in assets at the bank, have launched One Charles Private Wealth Management LLC, a investment advisory firm. (Compiled by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.