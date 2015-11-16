MOVES- Nomura, MSCI, M&G, Martin Currie Asia

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The Japanese investment bank said it has hired three managing directors for its emerging markets group in the Americas.
The investment firm named Martin Shenfield as a non-executive director, effective Nov. 11.
The index provider appointed Alvise Munari managing director and head of client coverage in the EMEA region.
The real estate fund management arm of M&G Investment has appointed Olivier Vellay head of investment for continental Europe.
Former Bank of America Merrill Lynch advisers Paul Squarcia and Erik Wallin, who managed about $500 million in assets at the bank, have launched One Charles Private Wealth Management LLC, a investment advisory firm. (Compiled by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)