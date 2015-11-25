MOVES- UBS, Standard Chartered, Oppenheimer, Towers Watson

Nov 25 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The Swiss bank appointed Edmund Koh to head its wealth management business for Asia Pacific. Koh, currently head of the Zurich-based bank’s wealth management unit in Southeast Asia and Asia Pacific hub, will take over from Kathryn Shih on Jan. 1.
The bank appointed Rehan Shaikh as chief executive of Standard Chartered Saadiq, the bank’s global Islamic banking business.
Oppenheimer has hired Samir Patel as a director and credit desk analyst within its European subsidiary, where he will be tasked with building up the firm’s high-yield primary and secondary business.
The asset management company has hired Helen Richards as head of compliance. Richards joins from Neuberger Berman Europe, where she was chief compliance officer.
The Geneva-based asset management firm appointed David Latto senior vice president, portfolio manager within its equities team.
The human resources services provider appointed Duncan Higgs to its delegated investment team.