MOVES- Constitution Capital, Silver Ridge, Activa Capital
December 8, 2015

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

SILVER RIDGE

The macro hedge fund run by Citigroup Inc’s former global head of foreign exchange Anil Prasad has appointed Mike Page as chief operating officer after securing permission to trade after a nine-month delay.

CONSTITUTION CAPITAL PARTNERS

The private equity firm named John Drago and Christopher Faucher as associates to its investment team.

ACTIVA CAPITAL

The private equity company named Mathilde Sergent as manager.

GENERAL ATLANTIC LLC

The equity firm named Jorn Nikolay as managing director and Roni Elchahal, Andrew Ferrer and Rajat Sood as principal, effective Jan. 1. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)

