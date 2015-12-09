FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-UBS, Argentina Central Bank, Deutsche Bank, Standard Life
Sections
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Autos
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 9, 2015 / 2:28 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-UBS, Argentina Central Bank, Deutsche Bank, Standard Life

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds UBS, Central Bank Of Argentina)

Dec 9 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

** UBS GROUP AG

Amir Hoveyda has been appointed global head of debt capital markets and clients solutions at UBS, replacing Fabio Lisanti, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

** CENTRAL BANK OF ARGENTINA

Argentine central bank chief, Alejandro Vanoli, resigned on Wednesday, a bank spokesman told Reuters, ending uncertainty over the direction monetary policy will take a day before the country’s next president assumes office.

** MORGAN STANLEY

The bank has hired former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Alistair Darling to its board of directors.

** STANDARD LIFE PLC

Private market investor SL Capital Partners said it appointed John Seal as head of private junior debt. SL Capital works in partnership with Standard Life Investments, a unit of Standard Life.

** DEUTSCHE BANK AG

Herman van den Wall Bake, head of the German bank’s Asian debt team, has decided to leave the bank just a week after the German lender announced global changes to restructure its debt syndicate and debt capital markets divisions.

** BORDIER (UK)

The unit of Bordier Group named Peter Chamberlain as business development manager.

** ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC

The Boston-based equity investor’s UK unit said it appointed Mark Webster as a portfolio manager.

** PSIGMA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The investment manager named Richard Hyder and David Robertson as investment directors.

** KEMPEN FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT

The UK unit of Kempen Capital Management NV, named Erik Hulshof as executive director at its London office. (Compiled by Manish Parashar and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.