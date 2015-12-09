MOVES-UBS, Argentina Central Bank, Deutsche Bank, Standard Life

(Adds UBS, Central Bank Of Argentina)
Dec 9 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Amir Hoveyda has been appointed global head of debt capital markets and clients solutions at UBS, replacing Fabio Lisanti, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.
Argentine central bank chief, Alejandro Vanoli, resigned on Wednesday, a bank spokesman told Reuters, ending uncertainty over the direction monetary policy will take a day before the country’s next president assumes office.
The bank has hired former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Alistair Darling to its board of directors.
Private market investor SL Capital Partners said it appointed John Seal as head of private junior debt. SL Capital works in partnership with Standard Life Investments, a unit of Standard Life.
Herman van den Wall Bake, head of the German bank’s Asian debt team, has decided to leave the bank just a week after the German lender announced global changes to restructure its debt syndicate and debt capital markets divisions.
The unit of Bordier Group named Peter Chamberlain as business development manager.
The Boston-based equity investor’s UK unit said it appointed Mark Webster as a portfolio manager.
The investment manager named Richard Hyder and David Robertson as investment directors.
The UK unit of Kempen Capital Management NV, named Erik Hulshof as executive director at its London office. (Compiled by Manish Parashar and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)