#Funds News
December 10, 2015 / 2:42 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES- Royal Bank of Scotland, Candriam Investors, Marsh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC

Tim Skeet, a managing director in Royal Bank of Scotland’s debt capital markets fixed income team, has been put at risk, according to a market source.

CANDRIAM INVESTORS GROUP

The asset manager named Tasuku Kitada as senior biotechnology analyst for its health care team.

MARSH

The insurance broker, a unit of Marsh & McLennan Co, appointed Phil Barton as chief executive of the insurance consultancy provider it bought this year. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)

