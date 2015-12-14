MOVES- Man Group, Fulcrum Asset Management, Danish Economic Council

(Adds Aldermore Bank, Kingston Smith, Ranieri Strategies)

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MAN GROUP

The British hedge fund said on Monday it was appointing Ian Livingston, a former chief executive of BT and former British trade minister, its chairman, subject to regulatory approval.

ALDERMORE GROUP PLC

Aldermore Bank said it appointed Christine Palmer chief risk officer.

RANIERI STRATEGIES LLC

The asset management firm appointed K Krasnow Waterman and Eric Kaplan partners.

FULCRUM ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management firm promoted Tim Meggs and Nabeel Abdoula to partners.

KINGSTON SMITH

The accountancy firm named John Cowie and Luke Holt as partners.

DANISH ECONOMIC COUNCIL

Microeconomist Michael Svarer has been appointed head of the council, an independent advisory group for the government, by Danish Finance Minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen on Monday.

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP

The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd, the banking arm of the company, appointed Ed Langendam managing director of corporate banking for Germany.

ANACAP FINANCIAL PARTNERS LLP

The private equity investment firm promoted Michael Edwards and Amber Hilkene to partners.

KEMPEN & CO

Kempen & Co Corporate Finance BV, a unit of the Dutch merchant bank, appointed Thomas ten Hoedt executive director in its equity capital markets team. (Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)