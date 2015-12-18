FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- Bank Of Cyprus, Mitsubishi, Macquarie Capital, ANZ
December 18, 2015 / 2:13 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES- Bank Of Cyprus, Mitsubishi, Macquarie Capital, ANZ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Bank of Cyprus)

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF CYPRUS

Bank of Cyprus said it had appointed Michael Heger as a member of its board, subject to approval by the European Central Bank.

MITSUBISHI CORP

Japan’s biggest trading house appointed Takehiko Kakiuchi as its new chief executive on Friday, bringing in a fresh face with expertise in the food and farming business.

MACQUARIE GROUP LTD

Macquarie Capital, the investment unit of Macquarie Group , appointed Hugh Briggs head of principal transactions in Europe.

JETSTONE ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management firm named Patrick Rudden as chief investment officer.

ANZ

The financial services provider appointed Graham Hodges acting chief financial officer, effective Jan. 1. He will replace Shayne Elliot, who will assume a new role of chief executive officer. (Compiled by Manish Parashar and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)

