MOVES-KPMG, Pimco
December 22, 2015 / 8:47 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-KPMG, Pimco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO (Pimco)

Vineer Bhansali, a Pimco managing director and “tail risk” expert who is leaving the Newport Beach, Calif-based firm this week, said he is forming investment management advisory firm LongTail Alpha LLC.

KPMG

The accounting and consulting firm named François Vincent as a principal in its economic and valuation services practice.

Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru

