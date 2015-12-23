FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- Credit Suisse, UBS
#Market News
December 23, 2015 / 10:45 PM / in 2 years

MOVES- Credit Suisse, UBS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CREDIT SUISSE

The bank’s director Massimo Amati has left the firm, data from British regulator the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) showed, as it continues with an overhaul of its global macro division.

UBS

UBS has hired Jeff Mortara from Deutsche Bank AG as a managing director and the head of financial institutions and East Coast technology equity capital markets, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. (Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)

