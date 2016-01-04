FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- Oppenheimer, Lloyds Bank Commercial, CRT Capital Group
#Market News
January 4, 2016 / 5:55 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES- Oppenheimer, Lloyds Bank Commercial, CRT Capital Group

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds CRT Capital Group LLC, Oppenheimer & Co)

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

OPPENHEIMER & CO INC

The subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc hired Joan Khoury as managing director, chief marketing officer, a newly created position.

LLOYDS BANK COMMERCIAL BANKING

The commercial banking division of Lloyds Banking Group Plc appointed Infrastructure UK CEO Geoffrey Spence its global head of infrastructure, resources and energy.

INVESTEC SPECIALIST BANK

The unit of investment bank and asset manager Investec appointed Richard Morgan to its institutional sales group.

BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES

The unit of France’s BNP Paribas appointed Philippe Benoit the head of its Asia Pacific operations, effective Friday.

CRT CAPITAL GROUP LLC

The independent broker-dealer hired Hamzah Mazari as a managing director and senior equity research analyst responsible for the business services sector.

Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
